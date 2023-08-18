Red Dead Redemption 2 How to Unlock All Weapons

So you want to collect every weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2? You’ve come to the right place. This guide will tell exactly where you’ll need to look to get every weapon in the game. Some weapons in RDR2 require that you’ve passed certain missions to get them, others will need to be found through open world exploration, and others will need to picked up from enemies that you’ve killed.

How to Get Every Weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2

Here is the full list of Revolvers, Rifles, Repeaters, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, and Melee Weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Revolvers

Cattleman Revolver – Available at all gunsmiths, starts in your inventory at beginning

Flaco’s Revolver – Kill Flaco Hernandez next to body after duel in Gunslinger Mission

Granger’s Revolver – Kill Emmet Granger next to body after duel in Gunslinger Mission

Double Action Revolver – Available at all gunsmiths after A Strange Kindness Mission Chp. 2

Algernon’s Revolver – Final Reward for completing Duchesses and Other Animals

Schofield Revolver – Available at all gunsmiths after Blesses are the Meek Chp. 2

Calloway’s Revolver – Complete final step of The Noblest of Men, and a Woman next to body after duel.

Otis Miller’s Revolver – Hidden in a hard-to-find chest in the north part of Cholla Springs.

Volcanic Pistol – Available at all gunsmiths after Eastward Bound Mission Chapter 1

Semi-Automatic Pistol – Available at Valentine and Saint Denis Gunsmith after The Joys of Civilization Mission Chp. 4

Mauser Pistol – Available at Valentine and Saint Denis Gunsmith after That’s Murfree Country Chp 5

Midnight’s Pistol – Kill Billy Midnight next to body after duel

Rifles

Varmint Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Eastward Bound Misssion Chp 1

Springfield Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Eastward Bound Chp. 1

Bolt Action Rifle – Given during Preaching Forgiveness as He Went Chp. 3

Repeaters

Carbine Repeater – Available at all gunsmiths and give during Old Friends Chp. 1

Lancaster Repeater – Available at all gunsmiths and supplied during An American Pastoral Scene Chp. 2

Litchfield Repeater – Available at all gunsmiths after Goodbye Dear Friend Mission Chp. 6

Shotguns

Double Barrel Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths, picked up after Paying a Social Call Chp. 2

Rare Shotgun – Dropped by The Hermit when you kill him

Sawed Off Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths give in Enter Pursued by a Memory Chp 1.

Pump-Action Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths after Pouring Forth Oil Chp. 2

Semi-Auto Shotgun – All gunsmiths after A Fine Night of Debauchery Chp. 4, Can also be found at Watson Cabin

Repeating Shotgun – Available at all gunsmiths after Visiting Hours Mission Chp 6.

Sniper Rifles

Rolling Block Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Pouring Forth Oil Chp 2.

Rare Rolling Block Rifle – Dropped by sniper firing from barn in Magicians for Sport Mission. If you don’t pick it up you cannot get it later

Carcano Rifle – Available at all gunsmiths after Goodbye, Dear Friend Mission Chp 6.

Bow – Given at the beginning of The Aftermath of Genesis Chp 1.

Throwables

Tomahawk – Available at all Fences and the Trapper after Americans at Rest Chp 2.

Throwing Knife – Available at all Fences and the Trapper after Paying a Social Call Chp. 2

Fire Bottle – Available at all Fences after The Fine Joys of Tobacco Chp. 3

Ancient Tomahawk – Found sticking out of a broken target on the east side of Calumet Ravine to the east of the Wapiti Indian Reservation

Dynamite – Available at all Fences after Who the Hell is Leviticus Cornawall Chp. 1

Melee

Unarmed – Always Have

Hunting Knife – In Inventory at start of game

Jawbone Knife – Final reward for completing Test of Faith

Wide-Blade Knife – Found on Dead Body in the Beryl’s Dream mine, directly west of Mount Shann.

Civil War Knife – Found on a crate in the basement of Fort Brennand

Antler Knife – Found on a dead bear Northwest of Hanging Dog Ranch

Machete – Available at all fences after Dear Uncle Tacitus Mission

Broken Pirate Sword – Found in a wrecked boat south of Saint Denis

Hatchet – Available at all fences after Dear Uncle Tacitus Chp 5.

Stone Hatchet – GTA Online Bonus

Double Bit Hatchet – Found in a tree stump to the northwest of Wallace Station

Rusted Double Bit Hatchet – Found in a tree stump in Annesburg north of the coal mine

Hewing Hatchet – Found in a tree stump on south shore of Moonstone Pond

Viking Hatchet – Found in the old tomb, northeast of Beaver Hollow

Hunter Hatchet – Found in tree stump directly south of Window Rock

Rusted Hunter Hatchet – Found in a tree stump outside of a shack near Elysian Pool

How to Upgrade Weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2

Upgrading weapons and guns in Red Dead Redemption is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is head to the nearest gun store, interact with the store worker, and select the customize option. The good news is that finding a gun store is as simple as heading to the nearest town, and the game has a lot of towns to choose from.

Opening up the customize option will allow you to improve your favorite weapons and guns while not costing too much in-game money. Make sure you clean your weapon first at the gunsmith, or else he will refuse to upgrade the firearm for you.

Players can choose whichever part of the gun they would like to upgrade, with each piece specializing in a specific stat. For example, upgrading the Iron Sights will make the gun better at long range and more accurate.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2023