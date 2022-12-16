Where to Find Moonshine in Red Dead Redemption 2

Are you looking for Moonshine in Red Dead Redemption 2? This drink can be tricky to locate if you are still determining where to travel. There are various locations where you can find this item or purchase it for a low price. Moonshine effects are helpful for Arthur in RD2, and having as much of them as possible could help you survive longer in large gunfights. Keep reading to find various locations where players can find this rare item.

Locations for Moonshine in Red Dead Redemption 2

Moonshine “refills your Dead Eye Meter, and no Dead Eye is consumed for 10 seconds,” according to the in-game description. This effect can get you out of a pickle when Dead Eye could save you from getting killed in a challenging fight. It is important to note, though, that you shouldn’t drink too much Moonshine considering it can cause Arthur to get drunk and become pretty hard to control. Players can also use Moonshine to craft Fire Bottles, a deadly weapon.

Moonshine can be purchased for usually around 60 dollars, but sometimes can be found as low as 30 dollars. Below is the list of vendors and doctors that have Moonshine in stock.

The Thieves Landing Doctor’s Office (New Austin)

The Chuparosa’s Doctor’s Office (Nuevo Paraiso)

The Manzanita Post’s General Store (West Elizabeth)

The Blackwaters Doctor’s Office (West Elizabeth)

The Blackwaters General Store (West Elizabeth)

Those locations have Moonshine in stock, but only a few at each site, so make sure you use them wisely. Also, keep in mind that if you get through chapter 2, you will encounter a stagecoach mission that, once you beat it, will provide you with a vendor at Emerald Ranch called “fence” that sells Moonshine as well.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022