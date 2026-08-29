Hegseth says his only job is leading the Pentagon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied a report that he is considering a run for president in 2028. He called the claim “100% false” after NBC News reported that he had discussed a potential campaign with close friends and associates.

Recommended Videos

Hegseth accused the network of relying on anonymous sources even after being told the report was inaccurate. He wrote on X in part, “My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again.”

Speculation over the 2028 Republican field has grown, with several members of President Donald Trump’s administration already being discussed as possible candidates.

Early polls show Vance and Rubio far ahead of Hegseth

NBC News reported that Hegseth told close friends and associates he is considering a potential run for president in 2028, according to two people familiar with the conversations. The outlet said Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, have discussed the possibility for months.

100% false.



We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous “sources.”



My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again.



Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night. https://t.co/OxwekfSAjy — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 28, 2026

Those conversations, the report said, included a belief that his toughness, conservative views, and appeal among Trump’s MAGA base could translate into a presidential campaign. NBC News also pointed to his recent appearance at the Iowa State Fair, where he campaigned for Republican Representative Zach Nunn.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Newsweek Friday night, “Secretary Hegseth is not running for President, and his main priority is leading the War Department. All other speculation is foolish.” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly praised his work under Trump, NBC News said.

Hegseth has appeared on the campaign trail ahead of the 2026 midterms, including a May trip to Kentucky to campaign against Republican Representative Thomas Massie, according to the reporting. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been named as two of the most prominent possible 2028 contenders. Trump has also floated a Vance-Rubio dream team.

Other Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr. and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have also been floated as possible contenders. The NBC News report noted possible challenges for Hegseth, including an ongoing war in Iran that it said remains unpopular with Americans as gasoline prices continue averaging more than $4 per gallon.

The same report also noted a controversy involving conversations about planned military strikes on Yemen that were held on the messaging app Signal. Trump has talked up potential successors, the article said, and his influence over the Republican Party remains a major factor in the discussion. Tucker Carlson ruled out a 2028 run while praising Vance.

A Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll conducted earlier this year showed Vance with 53 percent support among attendees, compared with 35 percent for Rubio. Hegseth landed 1 percent in the poll, and 3 percent were undecided. The survey was conducted from March 25 to March 28 among 1,630 CPAC attendees.

An Echelon Insights poll showed Vance leading with 39 percent compared with Rubio’s 22 percent. DeSantis had 10 percent, Trump Jr. had 8 percent, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had 3 percent. That poll was conducted from August 13 to August 17 among 1,002 voters in the likely electorate and had a margin of error of 3.4 percent.

An Emerson College Polling survey last month showed Vance with 39 percent compared with Rubio’s 38 percent, DeSantis at 5 percent, and 9 percent undecided. The poll surveyed 1,100 likely voters on July 19 and July 20, with a credibility interval of 2.9 percent.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy