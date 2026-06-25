Tucker Carlson rules out 2028 presidential run while praising JD Vance: ‘Look, I’ll support the best person’

Tucker Carlson has officially put to rest any speculation about a potential run for the presidency in 2028. During a conversation streamed on X with former InfoWars host Alex Jones, the pundit made it clear that he has absolutely no interest in seeking political office. He emphasized that holding such a position has never been part of his professional life or personal goals.

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The discussion touched on the future of the Republican Party and the potential candidates who might look to succeed President Trump in 2028. When the topic of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio came up, Carlson made it clear that he holds Vance in high regard, describing him as someone who is “really smart.” In comparing the two potential successors, Carlson noted, “Obviously, [Vance] is great compared to Rubio.” He framed his position as one of pragmatic support, stating, “Look, I’ll support the best person.”

Carlson also offered some insight into the pressures currently facing the vice president. He pointed out that Vance is in “a really tough situation,” particularly as he leads negotiations with Iranian officials. The goal of these talks is to secure a final deal to end the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and to determine the future of the Islamic regime’s nuclear program.

The conversation also turned toward the broader state of the American political system

Carlson expressed a desire to be involved in offering an option of some kind in a future election, though he admitted he does not know what that would look like. He voiced frustration with the current state of affairs, noting, “It’s not a democracy when no matter who you vote for, you get the same result.”

When Jones suggested that Carlson could defeat candidates like Rubio or California Governor Gavin Newsom, the pundit responded with laughter. He dismissed the idea that such a race would be meaningful, arguing that the country faces a core problem if the choice is limited to conventional elite candidates.

Q: Will we ever see a President Tucker?



Tucker Carlson: That's literally the last thing I think I would want to do. I just don't think I'm a natural politician. pic.twitter.com/WoYJsOpXNz — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 25, 2026

This critique of the establishment is part of a larger shift in Carlson’s public stance. He argued that the current system for producing “elites” is failing, stating, “the system that we have in place to produce elites produces, instead, mediocre conformists, wholly lacking creativity, terrified, weird, easy to control, stagnant.” He added, “It does not produce impressive people.”

Just last week, while appearing on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, Carlson declared that he is done with the GOP. He accused the party of being “not loyal to the United States” and explained his decision to walk away. He noted that he “voted Republican his entire life and worked at Fox News, acting as a consistent defender of the party for 35 years.” However, he concluded, “There’s no defending this because it’s immoral.” He told listeners, “It’s not possible to vote for people like that and I’m not going to.”

The rift between Carlson and the administration has been growing for months, largely stemming from the U.S. military campaign against Iran and its proxies. Carlson has been a vocal critic of the President’s handling of the conflict, repeatedly suggesting that the administration is being influenced by external interests.

Earlier this month, Carlson took a swipe at how the President has been selling the operation to the public. He noted, “While Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz now, it did not when the war began.” He described the President as “overselling the situation,” comparing the rhetoric to an “all-you-can-eat buffet in Atlantic City.”

Not everyone views these developments as a principled stand. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton weighed in on the matter during an appearance on The Beat with Ari Melber. Sharpton suggested that Carlson’s break with the GOP is a calculated move to avoid political hardship.

Regardless of the motivation, it is clear that Carlson is charting a new path outside of the traditional party structure, keeping his focus on commentary rather than the campaign trail.

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