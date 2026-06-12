Tucker Carlson rips into Trump for Iran war moves, says he has been ‘overselling this like it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet in Atlantic City’

Tucker Carlson has launched a sharp critique against President Trump regarding the ongoing military operations in Iran, specifically targeting how the administration is communicating the situation to the American public. During a recent episode of his internet show and podcast, Carlson claimed the president has been overselling the conflict to the nation. As reported by The Hill, he specifically remarked that the president is “overselling this like it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet in Atlantic City.”

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Carlson pointed to the strategic situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a primary indicator of the administration’s struggles. “As of right now, Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz. It did not when this war began. Now it does,” Carlson stated on his show. He noted that the situation provides a clear lesson regarding the president’s approach to international relations. “So, what do we learn from this? Well, we learned that President Trump is not a great diplomat,” he added.

He expressed that while it is simple to attribute the current state of affairs to the president, it remains a necessary conclusion because the policy decisions ultimately rest with him. “And so it’s tempting to kind of lay all the blame at Trump’s feet, and on one level, it is all his fault. He decided to do this,” Carlson explained. He continued by saying, “Whatever pressures he faced, it was his decision, and he has oversold America’s position in this, and he is, in some very real way, not good at this.”

Carlson’s frustration stems from a perceived gap between the administration’s rhetoric and the ground reality

This perspective marks a notable departure from the support Carlson previously offered during the 2024 election cycle. Carlson, who once campaigned for the president and hosted him for a high-profile interview during the primary debates, has become increasingly vocal about his disappointment. His disillusionment began to take shape earlier this year when the U.S. military operations against Iran and its proxies commenced. Since then, the commentator has consistently criticized the president’s rhetoric toward Iran and Islam, often suggesting that the administration is being heavily influenced by Israel.

The tension between the two has been exacerbated by the president’s repeated claims regarding potential diplomatic resolutions. On Thursday, the president mentioned he had called off a series of planned strikes against Iran following a “great settlement” with the nation. According to reports, this is a claim the president has made more than two dozen times since the conflict began.

Tucker Carlson:



"The Iran war has taught us that the United States is not sovereign. The people you elect aren't even in charge." pic.twitter.com/nnCleWjLq9 — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) June 11, 2026

Carlson seized on this inconsistency, suggesting that the frequency of these claims undermines the president’s reputation as a negotiator. “What we’re really learning is not simply that Trump is a spotty commander in chief and certainly no diplomat and obviously not a dealmaker,” Carlson remarked. He further emphasized his point by stating, “If you announce a deal 38 times and it doesn’t materialize, you’re not a dealmaker.”

The implications of these failures, according to Carlson, extend beyond the reputation of a single individual. He suggested that the current situation reveals broader systemic issues regarding the reach and efficacy of the United States on the global stage. “What we’re beginning to understand, unfortunately for the rest of us, are not just the limits of Trump, but the limits of American power,” he concluded.

This critical stance is not entirely new for the commentator, who had previously expressed regret for his earlier support of the president. Back on April 21, Carlson spoke about the need for those on the right who backed the president ahead of the 2024 election to reflect on their own roles in the current political landscape.

He noted that such individuals are “implicated” in the developments unfolding in the Middle East. At that time, he shared his personal struggle with the situation, saying, “So I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

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