Resident Evil Franchise Sale Live on Xbox Store

With the Resident Evil Showcase airing January 21, its an exciting time for fans of the franchise. Details on the upcoming entry Resident Evil Village and the closed beta test to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series are expected to be announced. In the meantime, players will be happy to know that there’s a pretty substantial franchise sale over on the Xbox store, with entries having up to 80 percent slashed off their retail price.

⚠️ WARNING: Contents may be bio-hazardous ⚠️ Prepare yourself for hell in the Resident Evil sale 👇 — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) January 20, 2021

A rundown of the sale:

Resident Evil 2 – £12.79 (60% off)

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – £14.39 (60% off)

Resident Evil 3 – £16.49 (67% off)

Resident Evil 4 – £6.39 (60% off)

Resident Evil 5 – £6.39 (60% off)

Resident Evil 6 – £6.39 (60% off)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – £7.99 (60% off)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition – £15.99 (50%)

Raccoon City Edition – £26.39 (60% off)

Resident Evil 0 – £3.99 (75% off)

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – £2.99 (80% off)

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle – £7.99 (75% off)

Resident Evil Revelations – £6.39 (60% off)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition (£9.99 (60% off)

Resident Evil 1 & 2 Bundle – £13.99 (60% off)

Resident Evil Triple Pack – £15.99 (60% off)

There are also a number of DLC and and booster packs on offer so head on over to the store to see the full line-up.

You can find the UK sale here and the US sale here.