New Resident Evil Multiplayer Game – How to Apply for the Closed Beta

Not too long ago, Capcom announced that they are going to celebrate Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary, with a new multiplayer game. Nothing is shared about this project, nor leaked, and it is officially said that we will hear more about it during the Resident Evil Showcase, at 5AM (EST) / 2AM (PST) on January 21, 2021. This new multiplayer experience is also rumored to connect somehow with Resident Evil Village, so we can only wait and see what they have in store for every one of us.

They also shared details, on the official website of the game, as to how you can register for the upcoming closed beta. Additionally, Resident Evil Ambassadors with a Silver rank or above will have more chances to be selected for the beta, in order to honor their presence and support.

Here’s everything you need, in order to register successfully:

1. You have a CAPCOM ID .

. 2. Your CAPCOM ID is linked to the Resident Evil Ambassador program.

is linked to the program. 3. You are 18 years old or over .

. 4. You own supported hardware (PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, and Xbox One)

Note: If you have a PlayStation®5, the PlayStation®4 version will be accessible, and if you have the Xbox Series X, the Xbox One version will be accessible

Per website’s claim, there will be several ’rounds’ of this beta, so even if you don’t have the chance to participate now, you can re-apply for the second wave of players who will join.

The registration period for the event, can be found below:

January 14 , 2021 11AM (EST) to January 25 , 2021 9:59AM (EST)

After making sure you fulfil all of the above terms and conditions, you can click the “APPLY FOR THE CLOSED BETA TEST” button, at the end of the page. There are more details found within the website, so make sure to take a look at them. Good luck making it into the beta!