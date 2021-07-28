Resident Evil Perfume Line on Sale

Resident Evil, an iconic zombie franchise, has seen itself grow from an ambitious PS1 game released in 1996, to a global phenomenon that includes films, spin-off games and television series. Still eager to tread new ground, Capcom has announced a Resident Evil perfume line which can be purchased on their website.

The Resident Evil line of perfume was released on the 23rd of July in celebration of franchise’s 25th anniversary. Each bottle is 10ml and they are available on the Capcom Store, although it is currently a Japan exclusive item.

Currently, there are three fragrances in the line. They are themed after the most popular protagonists in the series. There is one for Leon Kennedy, who makes his first appearance in Resident Evil 2. He is introduced as a determined rookie cop in Raccoon City Police Department. When there is a sudden zombie outbreak, he finds his training put to the test. Leon’s fragrance is a citrus blend.

There are also fragrances for Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, who are both members of S.T.A.R.S., an elite task force. They make their first appearance in the first game of the series. Jill’s fragrance is sweet and fruity while Chris’s fragrance has the scent of fougère.

Capcom has certainly been going all out for Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary. May saw the release of Resident Evil Village, the eighth mainstream entry in the series. It adopts a first-person perspective and has you exploring a Victorian style mansion while warding off Lycans. There has also been a new Netflix CGI series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. It debuted in July.

Unfortunately, although the multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse was originally scheduled to release in 2021, it has since been delayed to 2022. This, according to Capcom, was done to deliver a smoother gameplay experience. Owners of Resident Evil Village will receive Resident Evil Re:Verse for free.

Resident Evil Village is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.