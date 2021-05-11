Resident Evil Village Has Shipped Three Million Copies

With it being one of the most anticipated games of 2021, Resident Evil Village has no doubt seen some massive success. With great critical reception and high player counts, including a 100,000 concurrent player peak on Steam, the latest entry in the acclaimed horror franchise is proving to be loved by many. And if that wasn’t enough proof, today’s press release from Capcom might just be. The publisher has just announced through a press release that Resident Evil Village has officially shipped three million copies, presenting a massive milestone for the company and the series!

According to the said press release, the Resident Evil series has also shipped 100 million copies since its launch back in 1996. To still be showing massive levels of success, even 25 years after the game’s launch, is a massive milestone and nothing to scoff about. The publisher went on to look towards the franchise’s bright future:

“Moreover, in celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary, Capcom will launch Resident Evil Re:Verse, an online multiplayer action game where players battle it out as popular characters from the series. The game will be provided free to players who purchase Resident Evil Village. Capcom further plans a number of initiatives to expand the value of the brand, including the franchise’s first original CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which will launch worldwide exclusively on Netflix, as well as a variety of other cross-media expansions.”

The future is bright for fans of Resident Evil, not just for the series’ eventual next installment or potential DLCs. It showed a resurgence with Resident Evil 7, and has continued to ever since. As I myself am now becoming a fan of the series thanks to Resident Evil Village, I hope to see bright things from the team in the coming years.

