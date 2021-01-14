Returnal Pre-Order Versions Explained

Pre-orders for Housemarque’s new PlayStation 5 sci-fi shooter Returnal are available in multiple formats, so you might find yourself wondering which one would give you the most bang for your buck. Of course, the answer to that question depends entirely on what kind of extras matter to you.

Standard Edition

The standard edition of Returnal costs $69.99 and can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store or at various major retailers. As expected, only the base game is included when purchasing this version.

Digital Deluxe Edition

However, if you’d like to get your hands on some nifty additional in-game stuff, you’re going to want the Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99. The only catch is that it’s exclusively available on the PlayStation Store, so those who prefer physical versions of their games will miss out on what’s offered here.

That being said, if you do decide to go for the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll snag the following extras:

Electropylon Driver weapon

Hollowseeker weapon

1 Reflex Stimulant consumable

1 Pulsating Mass artefact

1 Adrenaline Booster

Soundtrack

2 in-game suits

Digital Pre-order Bonus

Additionally, anyone who pre-orders either version of Returnal on the PlayStation Store will score these two additional in-game suits:

ASTRA Model 14 Tactical Suit

ASTRA Model 9 Prototype Suit

Returnal releases on March 19, 2021 exclusively for the PS5.