Road 96 Celebrates Epic Launch with Great Reception and Reviews

DigixArt and Ravenscourt are today celebrating the incredible success of their newest title Road 96 and the incredible reception it has earned from both the players and reviewers after it had originally launched less than a month ago on August 18.

According to the press release they have just today released, Road 96 has gotten over 2700 reviews with an over-the-top 90% average score. The game has also earned the praise on all its aspects, from the soundtracks that compliment the story, to its charismatic characters, the recreation of the road trip adventure feel, and the freedom of choice it leaves players with.

“I’m amazed by Road 96’s reception over all continents, the characters resonate deeply with players, this becomes the game of the Netflix generation, crazy, funny and serious at the same time, all in a high pace rhythm like modern times series.” – Yoan Fanise, Game Director.

About Road 96

Road 96 is a highly acclaimed story-driven and procedurally generated road-trip game. The main characters of the game are on the run from an authoritative government and a country that is on the brink of collapse.

What adds to the game such value is its sheer flexibility and the range of choices it gives the players. Some players may be able to finish the game in just 6 episodes, others in as much as 14, others may not be able to finish it at all. It is all up to the player how the story unfolds.

Players have been confused and unsure of how to save their game, if you happen to run into this issue, check out our How to Save Your Game guide by clicking here.

DigiArt’s Road 96 is available right now on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Game Store.