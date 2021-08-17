Road 96 just released this Monday, August 16th, 2021 but some fans are already a bit confused on how to save their game. While the game is fairly intuitive, there are a lot of things not directly addressed with in-game tutorials such as how to sprint and the method for saving games. These design choices are definitely in the spirit of adventure but any gamer worth their salt will still want to know how to make sure their progress isn’t being lost. Here is everything we know on how to save your game in Road 96.

How to Save Your Game in Road 96

To save your game in Road 96, you actually don’t have to manually do anything. Confirmed using the Steam version, the game will automatically save when you complete story segments. Story segments include, but are not limited to, picking a runaway teen at the beginning of a new episode after Sonya’s report or choosing walking, hitchhiking, or taking a taxi to move on to a new area. There are some limited ways though to go back a bit if you aren’t happy with a decision.

If You Could Turn Back Time

As long as you don’t see the floppy disk with the words saving at the top right of your screen, you are able to exit the game at any time and resume from your last saved place. This can be tricky as some choices have a quick save right afterward and if you don’t remember where you last saved then you may be in for quite a trek with no skipping. We honestly recommend not to turn off your game though if you don’t like the result of your choices. Road 96 is best experienced as an organic journey towards freedom and is almost infinitely replayable.

Road 96 is available now on the Nintendo Switch and PC.