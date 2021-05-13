RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition Launches on the Nintendo Switch

At long last, the Definitive Edition of RWBY: Grimm Eclipse launches on the Nintendo Switch. First announced back in March of this year, the game has already hit the storefront of the Switch’s e-shop for $29.99. It comes jam-packed with every single update and DLC that’s been released for it since the game’s original launch back in 2016. So if you were a fan of the original and looking for an on-the-go experience or are brand new to the game and want to give it a try, this could be a good opportunity to give the game a shot. As part of the launch, several high-resolution desktop and mobile wallpapers were released for free on the game’s official site. Alongside this nice little inclusion to the launch, a tweet was sent out with some basic information about what the game comes with as well as a brand new launch trailer for the game.

Huntsmen and Huntresses, are you ready? The definitive RWBY experience is out NOW on Nintendo Switch – including over two years of content updates and DLC, eight new outfits, and two-player couch co-op.https://t.co/vOCzWLTJ5l#RWBY #NintendoSwitch #LaunchDay pic.twitter.com/ngOg2tLEEx — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) May 13, 2021

The trailer shows off some of the expected gameplay and features of this release of the game, including statements of a few of the different available game modes. All eight playable characters are here and ready alongside 47 different outfits to enjoy them in as you play through both the game’s campaign mode as well as its horde mode. The Definitive Edition also includes several new power armor outfits for Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang, which are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch release of the game. Also new to this version is the inclusion of local co-op instead of online co-op being the only available option. Beyond these additions though, there’s not really anything else new, just the rest of the original experience except now in a portable format. If you’re interested in picking up RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, it’s available for digital purchase right here.

