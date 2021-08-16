Samurai Shodown: Guilty Gear’s Baiken Announced as the New DLC Character

Today, SNK revealed, as they promised yesterday, on one of the company’s official Twitter profiles, the identity of the Guilty Gear character coming to Samurai Shodown, Baiken. The reveal was made with the release o her featured trailer, showcasing not only more of Baiken’s moveset and her visual in the game, but also her release date, scheduled to take place on August 19.

You can check out Baiken’s announcement trailer below, courtesy of SNK’s official Youtube channel:

The reveal was already predicted by many fans of both franchises, with many players complaining about the fact that Baiken, one Guilty Gear’s most popular and fun to play characters, is still not available on Guilty Gear Strive, but is being released on the SNK title.

Samurai Shodown was first released in 2019 as has been, since then, receiving new DLC characters and updates regularly. You can check out its official description below, as is present on the title’s official site:

”SAMURAI SHODOWN has enjoyed worldwide success as a blade-wielding fighting game series since its first release in 1993. 11 years have passed since the last series installment, and it is now time for SAMURAI SHODOWN to return in a brand-new game featuring high-end visuals and gameplay! Faithfully reproducing the game mechanics and atmosphere that contributed to the success of the series, SAMURAI SHODOWN includes a revolutionary feature that learns from players game actions and patterns in order to create CPU-controlled “ghost” characters. With a story set one year before the very first installment, a diverse cast of returning and new characters cross paths in order to fulfill their destinies!”

As we said above, Baiken will be released on August 19 and as part of the game’s Season Pass 3. You can play Samurai Shodown right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PC.