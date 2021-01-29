Silver Chains Brings First-Person Horror to PS4 and Nintendo Switch Today

Silver Chains, the first-person horror game from developer Cracked Head games and publisher Headup, is available now for PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch. The game retails for €29.99/$29.99/£ 24.99 but to celebrate its release, players can take advantage of a 20% release discount on the Nintendo eShop.

In Silver Chains, your protagonist, Peter, finds himself stranded after a car accident in a sprawling, decrepit estate. In search of help, Peter ventures into the mansion’s maw and soon discovers that a broken down car is the least of his worries. Something sinister and insidious dwells within the walls, hiding in the shadows and stalking his every step…

Silver Chains is a tense, atmospheric experience with a strong emphasis on storytelling and exploration. It promises to keep you on the edge of your seat as you unravel the mysteries of the mansion, uncover the harrowing events that transpired there and delve deeper into the madness within. The mansion’s Victorian architecture is central to conjuring this atmosphere, and by Using Unreal Engine 4, the mansions hauntingly beautiful interiors are brought to life in exquisite, eerie detail.

Check out Silver Chains’ console trailer and features below.

Features:

An atmospheric horror experience: photo-realistic & detailed graphics bring the interior of an old abandoned mansion to life and a haunting soundtrack will fully immerse you into the game.

Story-exploration-game with both puzzle and action elements: Unravel the mysteries of a huge mansion and gain entry into its hidden areas by solving puzzles.

Beware the dangers lurking in the dark. This evil cannot be fought – run for your life or find a place to hide: Experience intense feelings of horror as you try to escape from the monsters that relentlessly pursue you.

For more details on Silver Chains, visit the game’s website: https://www.headupgames.com/game/silver-chains