Some Steam Users Have Been Experiencing This Unexpected Issue in Modern Warfare 2

It seems like Modern Warfare 2 players have their hands full of issues and complaints about the game. Almost every day, users across social media share their grievances about the game. Now Steam users are complaining about this unexpected issue in Modern Warfare 2 that, for many players, has broken the experience to another level.

On January 13, a Steam user created a forum thread detailing an unexpected issue in Modern Warfare 2. According to the Steam forum post, the player has been experiencing crashes while playing Modern Warfare 2 causing his PC to reboot. Sadly, the user is not alone in this issue.

Many players have reported experiencing similar issues while playing Modern Warfare 2 on PC. According to some users, this problem became more consistent after downloading the latest Modern Warfare 2 update. Claiming this issue did not happen quite as often before that specific update.

Some players have shared their PC specs in hopes of finding a solution for their issue, but just a few players have found a way to surpass this problem. Players with all kinds of rigs keep encountering this issue, erasing any speculation about low-end hardware being the problem.

Many players have tried to fix this issue by updating all their drivers, but just in a few cases, it solved the problem. More players have joined the forum thread sharing the same experience, and they do not seem to stop.

Modern Warfare 2 players keep complaining about the lack of content since the game came out, but this can be a greater issue if left untreated. Stability issues are the reason many players decide to uninstall and quit games.

There is nothing more annoying than failing to get into a match because the game does not get along with your system, and more when dozens of players are experiencing the same without an official response from the developers.

Console players have also been subject to crashes and freeze since the game’s launch, and even though developers have worked to fix all these stability issues, many players are still encountering these problems. Disrupting their experience and, in some cases, forcing them to restart the game after each match.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023