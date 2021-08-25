Sony Dominates UK Physical Sales Charts With Ghost of Tsushima at No 1

2021 has seen the release of several big Sony exclusive games, including Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. UK Physical Sales for the week ending 21 August reveal that the recently released Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut sits comfortably at No 1, with Sony exclusive titles claiming both second and third place too.

As a new release, it is not entirely unexpected to see Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at the top spot. It was a bit of a surprise, however, to see Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart jump from tenth place to second place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales also saw a massive jump from twelfth place to third place.

A recent surge in PS5 stock in the UK may account for the spike in the sales numbers of PS5 games. For Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, 91% of the sales were for the PS5 version despite the game releasing on both PS4 and PS5.

Originally released on the 17th of July 2020, Ghost of Tsushima is a Sucker Punch developed open world game set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. You assume the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai who must protect his home from the incoming invasion. He learns that to thwart the new threat, he will have to adapt his combat style. You are able to switch between direct combat and stealth gameplay styles.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, released on the 20th of August 2021, expands on the original game by adding Iki Island. The PS5 version adds a range of upgrades including full Japanese lip sync, 3D audio support, and improved loading times. DualSense support also allows for the adaptive triggers to offer resistance when using weapons, and for the pleasant purr of a cat to be felt in your hands thanks to haptic feedback.

The UK Physical Chart for the week ending 21 August is as follows: