Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: How to transfer PS4 Save to PS5

If you are to play Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, one of the first things that you may want to do is transfer your PS4 save to the PS5 version.

Use your PS4 first

If you have PlayStation Plus, you will want to upload your PS4 save of Ghost of Tsushima to the cloud first. You can do this by simply going to the game’s tab and press the options button. You should see an option to upload your save data to online storage.

If you don’t have PlayStation Plus, you can save your PS4 data to a USB flash drive. You do a similar process as above, but save to a USB storage device instead of Online storage.

By uploading the PS4 save to the cloud or via USB, you can then transfer that data to the PS5.

Use your PS5 now

Before you boot up Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PS5, go to the settings menu of the PS5. Once you are in settings, click on “Save Data and Game/App Settings“.

After that, go down and click “Save Data (PS4)“. Click on “Cloud Storage” or “USB Drive“. From there you want to select the Ghost of Tsushima save file and “Download to Console Storage“.

Boot up Ghost of Tsushima PS5 now

Once that is done, boot up your version of Ghost of Tsushima on PS5. On the main menu, go down and click the “Transfer PS4 Console Save”. Follow the prompts after that to select the save file you want to use to transfer on PS5. If done successfully, you can use your PS4 save data on the new PS5 console.