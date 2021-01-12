Sony Just Revealed Release Dates For Several Upcoming PlayStation 5 Games

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for 2021, Sony hosted a short panel that showcased plenty of news regarding their new PlayStation 5 console. Among this news, the team showcased rough dates for some of their anticipated upcoming releases.

According to the information shown (which could change), we now have release windows on Kena Bridge of Spirits, Little Devil Inside, Ghostwire Tokyo, Project Athia, and Pragmata. The release windows for each of those games are as follows:

Kena Bridge of Spirits – March 2021

Little Devil Inside – July 2021

Ghostwire Tokyo – October 2021

Project Athia – January 2022

Pragmata – 2023

Keep in mind that while this list is rather short, it’s not everything Sony has in the pipeline. A lot of the other release dates they showcased at CES have already been announced. For example, the upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was announced for 2021 previously and was shown once again at the event. Despite that, the dates we now have give a better indicator of what Sony’s release schedule is looking like.

The Most Anticipated Titles from Sony

Easily the two that will catch most of your eyes are Ghostwire Tokyo and Project Athia. Ghostwire is best known for its unveiling at 2019’s E3, where Ikumi Nakamura became a subject of internet stardom (and for all the right reasons). As for Project Athia, it was first showcased at the PS5 reveal event in June of 2020 and is one that quickly grabbed the attention of fans. It’ll be exciting to see whether it lives up to all this hype.

Some of the other releases seem rather intriguing as well, with the far-out release of Pragmata being shrouded in secrecy. If I’m being honest, this is the first I’m hearing of the game but its promotional material is already leaving me wanting more. It’ll be nice to see what Capcom decides to do with the fresh IP when it graces our hands in a few years.

That is if we can secure ourselves a PS5 in the next decade.