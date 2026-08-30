Bill Maher spoke about public attention on Dolly Parton’s death during the opening monologue of Real Time on Friday. He said other events were taking place at the same time, including a war with Iran and a trade dispute between the United States and Canada.

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“All this was going on, and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton,” Maher said. He stated that people across the country and in other places were reacting, and he listed tributes that included actions in London, the Santa Monica ferris wheel lit up with hearts, and the Empire State Building put up in pink.

Maher then said the Sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple. Critics focused on that line as a reference to Parton’s figure. Some also said they were unhappy that the comedian appeared to suggest her death did not deserve the level of attention it received, according to Mediaite.

A Variety writer called the monologue the lamest Parton tribute yet

Variety’s Marlow Stern called Maher’s comments the “lamest” Parton tribute yet on X. Writer Tara Dublin wrote on X, “Mocking our grief over losing Dolly Parton is just more proof that Trumpsimp [Bill Maher] is a soulless ghoul who wants his own Maher-A-Lago.” The mockery of grief over Parton’s death is part of a broader pattern of politicizing her legacy, as Trump recently claimed she ‘really liked me’ despite her apolitical stance.

Bill Maher addressed Dolly Parton’s passing on Friday’s “Real Time,” but questioned the intense, global focus on her death amid major global events.



“All this is going on and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it is that we lost Dolly Parton,” he told his… pic.twitter.com/GGHpMZPALF — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 29, 2026

Dublin referred to a dinner Maher had with President Donald Trump. At that dinner, the president signed a list of insults he had directed at the comedian over the years. Other people insulted Maher and suggested he made the joke to shock viewers about a widely liked public figure.

Dolly Parton died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, her family confirmed. She was known for her long music career, acting work, and charity efforts. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a plan to rename Nashville International Airport after Parton. Parton was a native of Tennessee.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants to honor Dolly Parton in a big way.



Lee said he spoke with Parton's team about renaming Nashville International Airport in honor of Dolly, which would create "a lasting tribute to her indelible legacy and the generations of people she inspired… pic.twitter.com/AfJxM4l92a — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2026

One user said that if they had been a guest on that episode they would have walked off the set. Another wrote that Maher will not have to worry about a similar response when he dies. The sentiment that Parton was a national treasure with class is shared widely, as seen when Eminem revealed a private note she sent him years ago.

One X user said they wondered whether the remarks could be the thing that finally gets him taken off the air. One person stated on X that Maher tries to play both sides to grow his audience and that people in a divided country could still agree that Parton was a national treasure who had class.

Maher is one of those people who is always trying to play both sides to increase his audience. He just didn't seem to get the fact that in a divided America, we can at least all agree that Dolly was a national treasure. And despite her humble origin, unlike him, she had class. — Newtraditionalist 🇺🇦 (@cdlesniak) August 30, 2026

Another user said Maher was not wrong because her death was getting more attention than service members dying in what the commenter called Trump’s illegal war. A further comment said he cannot relate to good people who have a good heart.

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