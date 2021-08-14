Spectacular Sparky Announced

Today, Nicalis, Inc. and FreakZone Games announced Spectacular Sparky, a new action platformer in which players take on the role of the space rabbit Sparky, an insane bounty hunter, as he crosses the universe, casing havoc whatever he lands.

According to the game’s description on Steam, the title will feature 24 levels, divided into 5 worlds, as well as five weapon types, five different playable vehicles, as well as three game modes and five difficulty settings.

You can check out the game’s official announcement trailer below, courtesy of Nicalis on Youtube:

You can check out the full description of Spectacular Sparky below, as is featured in the game’s official Steam page:

”Spectacular Sparky is an action-packed platform/shooter with wacky characters, explosive weapons and boss battles to treasure. Sparky is an adorably insane intergalactic bounty hunter who can dash through obstacles, fire his weapons in any direction and even extend his jumps by flapping his long space-rabbit ears. Each time he brings down a boss, his connected confidante Shigg (half shark, half pig) is ready to point him in the direction of yet another space fugitive.

In the grand tradition of irreverent 1990s video-game heroes, Spectacular Sparky is as sassy as he is fearless. His voice-acted wisecracks and sarcastic jabs tend to get under the skin of his enemies in a most amusing fashion. And his universe is awash with spikes, lava, buzzsaws, super-saturated colors, slick parallax scrolling and mega-driven music, the way every game ought to be.”

Spectacular Sparky is set to be released on October 20, for PC, via Steam and in the Epic Games Store, and for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on August 13th, 2021