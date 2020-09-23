Spellbreak Reaches 5 Million Players in First Month

It’s hard for new battle royales to establish a foothold these days, but Proletariat, Inc.’s Spellbreak has cast a spell on players worldwide. In a tweet on their official Spellbreak Twitter account, the team shared the game has reached a monumental 5 million players in its first month. Not shabby at all, all things considered.

Spellbreak has hit 5 million players, and 4 million hours watched on Twitch.

Those are some damn impressive numbers. The tweet has some other arguably less sexy numbers to report, though they are substantial no less. Spellbreak’s official Discord server currently has over 300,000 members, who’ve spent 1.25 million minutes chatting in voice, and have sent over 4 million messages. That’s a rather large and chatty community, so if you’re ever looking for a squad the Discord server seems like the place to be. Additionally, the game is most popular in the United States, Japan, and Brazil.

I’ll have a review of the game up in the coming days, but as someone who typically grows bored of battle royales within a couple of weeks, Spellbreak has me absolutely spellbound. It’s snappy combat, rapid matches, and alluring progression systems have been enchanting, and the team only plans to grow the game from here. The next major content update will contain a 9v9 team-deathmatch mode called “Clash”, and Switch fans will soon be able to take advantage of gyro-aim to better exile their foes. You can read more over at Spellbreak’s website here. Congrats to the team at Proletariat, Inc., you’ve earned this success.