Anya Forger is the face of Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family, and like both of her adoptive parents, she has a secret: she’s a telepath. Anya’s telepathy played a significant role in Spy x Family‘s story, but the origin of her powers remains one of the series’ greatest mysteries. Unfortunately, what little has been revealed about Anya’s past implies that her psychic abilities are the product of a traumatic upbringing. Here’s why Anya Forger has psychic powers in Spy x Family.

Why Does Anya Have Psychic Powers in Spy x Family?

The world of Spy x Family is firmly grounded in reality, but Anya’s telepathy has always been one of the few exceptions. Anya’s telepathy allows her to read other people’s and animals’ minds, allowing her to discover the true feelings and intentions of those around her. This ability has allowed Anya to uncover the secrets that every member of her adoptive family keeps close to their chest, making her the only character in the series to have the same level of insight into the inner workings of the Forger family as the readers.

While more recent chapters of Spy x Family have delved into Anya’s adoptive parents’ pasts, Anya’s origins and those of her telepathy have remained shrouded in mystery. However, flashbacks peppered through the series have revealed that Anya was “created” in a laboratory by an unknown organization that clinically referred to her as “Test Subject 007.”

While it has not been confirmed, the “Project Apple” scientists who experimented on the Forger family’s dog Bon look similar to the ones featured in Anya’s memories, implying that Anya may have been created to be a bioweapon. Since the government of Ostania carried out Project Apple, Anya’s creators may have planned to use her to spy on their neighbor, Westalia.

Regardless of their intentions, the scientists who created Anya did not give her an ideal upbringing. During her time in the facility, Anya was denied the chance to enjoy a normal childhood and forced to partake in exhaustive mental exercises to strengthen her psychic abilities. This constant mental abuse eventually drove Anya to run away from her creators. This brave and dangerous decision ultimately allowed her to find a new, happier life with her adoptive family.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023