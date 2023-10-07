Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Release Date Schedule (2023)

Spy x Family Saturdays are back! Never miss a new episode of Spy x Family!

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Release Date Schedule
Spy x Family is a total treat whenever new episodes land. It’s a prime example of a series you can enjoy both in its obvious filler moments alongside the heavier plot-laden arcs. The series is heading into a more concise Season 2, but it won’t be without its excitement, as it shows us the Cruise Adventure Arc featuring Yor more closely than before. But with the Fall 2023 anime season in full swing, it can be easy to lose track of what comes out, and when it does. So here’s our release date schedule for Spy x Family Season 2!

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Release Date Schedule — When Do New Episodes Come Out on Crunchyroll?

Spy x Family Season 2 premiered on October 7, 2023, and it will release new episodes each Saturday. It’s confirmed that the season will have 13 episodes airing weekly, releasing at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET. The show is available for viewers on the Crunchyroll streaming service, so be sure to check the rest of their fall lineup here! For a schedule of the anticipated release dates of Season 2 for Spy x Family episodes, check below:

Season 2 EpisodeOverall EpisodeRelease Date
126October 7, 2023
227October 14, 2023
328October 21, 2023
429October 28, 2023
530November 4, 2023
631November 11, 2023
732November 18, 2023
833November 25, 2023
934December 2, 2023
1035December 9, 2023
1136December 16, 2023
1237December 23, 2023
1338December 30, 2023

As this is a developing story we’ll keep you posted with any revised release dates in case anything is pushed past the New Year. We’ll be treated to animated side adventures like Extra Mission 2, field trips with Damian and his classmates, and Bond Forger being the most paranoid floof imaginable. Spy x Family is a gift to us anime viewers, and each new episode’s release date is something to look forward to with excitement!

