Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Release Date Schedule (2023)

Spy x Family is a total treat whenever new episodes land. It’s a prime example of a series you can enjoy both in its obvious filler moments alongside the heavier plot-laden arcs. The series is heading into a more concise Season 2, but it won’t be without its excitement, as it shows us the Cruise Adventure Arc featuring Yor more closely than before. But with the Fall 2023 anime season in full swing, it can be easy to lose track of what comes out, and when it does. So here’s our release date schedule for Spy x Family Season 2!

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Release Date Schedule — When Do New Episodes Come Out on Crunchyroll?

Spy x Family Season 2 premiered on October 7, 2023, and it will release new episodes each Saturday. It’s confirmed that the season will have 13 episodes airing weekly, releasing at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET. The show is available for viewers on the Crunchyroll streaming service, so be sure to check the rest of their fall lineup here! For a schedule of the anticipated release dates of Season 2 for Spy x Family episodes, check below:

Season 2 Episode Overall Episode Release Date 1 26 October 7, 2023 2 27 October 14, 2023 3 28 October 21, 2023 4 29 October 28, 2023 5 30 November 4, 2023 6 31 November 11, 2023 7 32 November 18, 2023 8 33 November 25, 2023 9 34 December 2, 2023 10 35 December 9, 2023 11 36 December 16, 2023 12 37 December 23, 2023 13 38 December 30, 2023

As this is a developing story we’ll keep you posted with any revised release dates in case anything is pushed past the New Year. We’ll be treated to animated side adventures like Extra Mission 2, field trips with Damian and his classmates, and Bond Forger being the most paranoid floof imaginable. Spy x Family is a gift to us anime viewers, and each new episode’s release date is something to look forward to with excitement!

