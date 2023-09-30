Spy × Family English Sub Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Image: WIT Studio / Cloverworks

Spy x Family is a series a lot of mainstream viewers have been eagerly anticipating above all else for the Fall 2023 anime season. The exciting blend of spy action and goofy hijinks makes for a welcome balance in between more serious current hits. With the new season covering the Cruise Adventure, we’ll see the Forger family’s dynamic put to the test while they juggle their respective secrets. Get ready for what comes next in Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 in time for its release date!

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Season 2 will release Episode 1 on Saturday, October 7, 2023. We can expect it at 7 AM PT / 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, provided it simulcasts the episode at the same time as it airs in Japan like with Season 1. It has been confirmed to be available on Crunchyroll on the same day! As this is a developing story, we will update this to confirm the release time!

Spy × Family Season 2

Episode 1 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those living outside the above regions, be sure to check when Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 drops in your time zone!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 5:00 PM MSK India 7:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:00 PM ICT Philippines 10:00 PM PHT

Get ready for another hilarious romp in Ostania with Loid, Yor, and Anya, and don’t forget Bond!

What Can We Expect in Spy x Family Season 2?

Between intensive homework sessions and TV breaks for Anya, the Cruise Adventure Arc will surely be the focus of this season. This will adapt the series from Chapter 39 onward. Given that it has 1 cour, we can at least be assured this story will get a full treatment, where Yor is called into action by the Garden Assassins Syndicate.

Donning her Thorn Princess alias, Yor must protect Olka and her son Gram Gretcher from being attacked by assassins while aboard the cruise ship, Princess Lorelei. So expect some exhilarating action blended in with that comedy as usual! And be sure to stay caught up on the manga!

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2023