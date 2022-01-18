Star Wars Battlefront 2 Invincibility Bug Fix Coming Soon Promises DICE

A bug that makes players invincible has been running rampant on the servers of Star Wars Battlefront 2, and it’s only recently caught the necessary attention from the developers over at Dice and Electronic Arts. Despite a tumultuous first year that was plagued by inquiries made by gambling organizations and regulatory bodies, which has led to the extended suspension of microtransaction content like loot boxes. The game is now in its fifth year of service, despite having reached the conclusion of release cycles for new gameplay content by the beginning of last year.

This puts the current state of Star Wars Battlefront 2 in an interesting position. Where its retained player base is playing a comprehensive and completed product as per the definitions of the developers. The community appeared to be alive and functioning, with relevant social media platforms still being frequented and new posts being made on a semi-regular basis. This was until a server spreading bug came to be that made players invincible and unable to be killed in Battlefront 2. Which has rendered the enthusiasm of remaining players low, leading to complaints with the respective EA and DICE departments.

And players have seemingly gotten an official response in that regard. The community manager Kevin Johnson replied on Reddit a few days ago pertaining to the concerns about the bug. He stated that the development team is working on a fix as he’s communicating with the rest of the players. This is an extension of the response that he’s given to another Reddit thread a month ago in regards to the same problem.

In the initial Reddit thread discussing said concern, he replied by stating that the team has already been made aware of the problem at hand involving the invincibility bug that’s been ruining the experiences of players on matchmade servers. He did not elaborate as to a time frame for when the patch or fix would be arriving. In the new response given a few days ago, he has supplemented the reasoning of such, saying that the development team members have only just gotten back from holiday break and made limited progress during the course of their vacations.

It is necessary to point out that despite the promise made to fix the bug and the problem that it has caused for players, there is still no estimated or determined time frame as for when the bug will be fixed, with the representative stating only that “it will be fixed” and that they will keep the players updated for when they do so. And though the slow progress made during the holidays is entirely understandable, the question lies with whether or not the player base of this aging game will still maintain its existing numbers as the Devs tackle the necessity of racing against time to keep the interest of remaining players before they’ve moved on to other games or alternative solutions.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available still on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.