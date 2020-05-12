There have been countless Star Wars games over the years that have released across pretty much every console. We’ve seen the remaster and re-release of many of these over the years, but one of the most unlikely and welcome surprises was the reveal that Star Wars Episode 1: Racer was being remastered for Nintendo Switch and PS4 back in late March. In mid-April, the game was given a release date of May 12, which had fans really excited to get their hands on it this week. Fans will be disappointed now though, as it was revealed that the game has been delayed mere hours before the scheduled release of the remaster.

Developer Aspyr got their start as simply a developer that ported games to Mac, which included its fair share of Star Wars games over the years. Over the years, they expanded to other platforms as well, including being in charge of the recent ports of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

This made them the perfect candidate to handle Star Wars Episode 1: Racer as well in its remastered form, which was supposed to be coming today as originally announced. That changed yesterday when they made the following announcement through the Aspyr Twitter.

“We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll be back with an update as soon as possible.”

Just like Ninjala in the last couple days, this is yet another game whose release was impacted in some form by COVID-19. No set release date was given for this one, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long. With it being a remaster and a digital release, that would make you think the delay would be much shorter, especially with how they made the announcement only a day before the scheduled release. This makes you think they were trying to make that deadline and just couldn’t do it, so we’ll have to wait and see when we can get our hands on this old classic on Nintendo Switch and PS4.