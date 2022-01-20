Steam Deck Verified Games Appear on Steam: Here’s the Full List of Compatible Titles

Valve has announced the first set of Steam Deck verified games and the list has some true heavy hitters of recent times like Psychonauts 2, Death Stranding and others. The company’s first handheld PC is turning out to be a great success even before it officially starts shipping. Valve has decided to choose its own Linux-based SteamOS rather than a Windows OS, raising questions about compatibility. However, Valve has assured players that they won’t face any compatibility issues and can even replace the OS completely.

The new Steam Deck verified games list has been shared by SteamDB, which reveals that a total of 38 Steam games are now verified games for the handheld. However, out of the total 38 games, 24 games are listed as playable while 5 as unsupported, four are VR games, and Persona 4 Golden. Take a look at all of the Steam Deck verified games below.​

Portal 2 The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Celeste Hollow Knight Dishonored Risk of Rain 2 Cuphead Castle Crashers® Psychonauts 2 Webbed Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition Noita DARK SOULS™ III Gunfire Reborn Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Tetris® Effect: Connected Total War: WARHAMMER II Death’s Door Manifold Garden Into the Breach Death Stranding The Messenger APE OUT Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Mad Max FINAL FANTASY Guacamelee! 2 Rogue Legacy 2 Super Mega Baseball 3 DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin Circuit Superstars SCARLET NEXUS Remnant: From the Ashes Sable Aliens: Fireteam Elite HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ Tunche RAD

Steam Deck verified games are now starting to show up. List so far via SteamDB https://t.co/wcf8H7ttFm pic.twitter.com/hnGcQymYXG — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 20, 2022

The list above looks pretty neat and includes some fantastic titles spanning genres, including some indie titles. Valve had earlier planned to release the Steam Deck late last year, but pushed the release date to early 2022, citing ongoing hardware shortages. With February just around the corner, we can expect Valve to come out with more information about the handheld’s global release date and other relevant details. The handheld gaming PC packs in some serious power under the hood and can be easily plugged into a TV or monitor for a better gaming experience. Players can also plug in peripherals like the keyboard and mouse whenever needed.

The developers have already revealed the pricing for the portable console and currently, Valve is launching three models that vary based on the storage option chosen. Here are the prices for all Steam Deck models:

$399 for the 64GB version

$529 for the 256GB version

$649 for the 512GB version

The top-end version will come fitted with a faster NVME SSD storage, while players will be able to increase storage space on all three versions by using a MicroSD card.