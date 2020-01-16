Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Rounds Out Fighter Pass With Byleth

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released more than a year ago now and has seen the release of four DLC characters in that time since. While we learned awhile back that more DLC characters would be coming beyond the Fighter Pass, that pass still has one more character to go. Fans have been waiting since the release of Terry a few months ago for the reveal of the fifth DLC character and now it has been revealed that Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is joining the battle.

This information came during a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation this morning hosted by Masahiro Sakurai. Before getting into the gameplay, Sakurai obviously had to reveal just who this fifth character was and it was done in trailer form. This trailer very quickly gave away just who was joining the fight, as Byleth from the recent Fire Emblem: Three Houses was announced in both male and female versions.

Unlike some of the other recent Sakurai character presentations, Byleth will not be available quite yet. He said a little more time is needed, but they will be available on January 28.

Byleth joins the other four DLC fighters that were part of the Fighter Pass, which include Joker, Hero, Banjo & Kazooie, and Terry. You now know who all you can get as part of the Fighter Pass for $24.99, though you can still pick and choose to buy them individually for $5.99 a piece as well. More fighters will be coming to the game in the future as well as previously announced, so we’ll have to stay tuned to see who that might be in the coming months.

- This article was updated on:January 16th, 2020