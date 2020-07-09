Do you need more Superhot in your life? Are you unable to shake the inescapable urge to keep playing? Then have I got news for you – Superhot: Mind Control Delete launches next week, and if you already own the original game this standalone entry in the series won’t cost you a red cent.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete releases July 16th.

What started as a free DLC for the original game, Mind Control Delete features hours of gameplay as you dig deeper into the system controlling your digital existence. There are new mechanics to overcome, powers to wield, and enemies to kill. It’s more roguelike than its predecessors, a facet I note some fans may take umbrage with in my review. Roguelike or not, the game is buoyed by the same excellent core gameplay loop fans have come to love: time moves when you move, and it only takes one bullet to put a foe down.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete will be free for all existing owners of the original Superhot until it launches July 16th. Afterwards the game can be purchased for $25. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, Linux, and on PC via Steam, Humble Store, Epic Games Store, and GOG. If you’d like to know how to redeem your free copy check out the official FAQ page over at superhotgame.com. You can sample the review trailer below.

- This article was updated on:July 9th, 2020