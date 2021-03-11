Surviving Mars is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

We’re approaching the end of the week, and that means it’s time for yet another Epic Games Store free title to sink our teeth into. Last week, we got the real-time strategy title Wargame: Red Dragon, offering large-scale battles between some of the world’s strongest powers. Given how much fun it can be, I hope you had the chance to pick it up. As for this week though, the Epic Games Store is offering Surviving Mars, a city-building simulator, completely free! This will be followed up next week by action-adventure puzzler The Fall from indie studio Over the Moon.

As you could’ve seen from a mile away, Surviving Mars is a game about learning to survive on the aforementioned planet. Humanity has become tired of living on a single planet, and thus it’s up to you to establish the first human colony on the red planet. It goes without saying though that this task is far from easy. Sandstorms and a lack of oxygen are only the beginning, both of which and more you’ll have to solve as you build up your colony. While doing all of this though, you’ll unlock some of the planet’s rich and intriguing secrets. If this all sounds like your cup of tea, now is the best time to see what the game’s all about.

In case you need an extra reason to give the game a go, just have a look at its critical reception. Its tenure on Steam has garnered it 10,000 reviews at an 84% positive rating, plus it sits at a 76 on Metacritic. Critics mainly praise the game’s large sense of scale and addicting nature, along with immense depth in resource gathering and city building. While suffering from a few issues here and there, it’s more than worth your time. Will you be trying out Surviving Mars? Are you excited about next week’s free game? Let us know in the comments below.

Surviving Mars is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.