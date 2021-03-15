Surviving Mars Launches Brand New Tourist Update

Surviving Mars has been quite the success story for both Haemimont Games and Paradox Interactive. Its city builder located on the closest red planet to us has proven to honor all of its ambitions to offer a compelling title for many fans of the genre. It’s even seen over 10,000 reviews on Steam, with 85% of those being positive at the time of writing. Given its success though, it’s no surprise the team still wishes to refine it and make it even better! As such, the developers have released the Tourist Update for Surviving Mars, centered around all those wishing to take a weekend off to a new planet.

In the Tourist Update, Surviving Mars’ tourists have been given a massive overhaul to make them less a free money sink, and more something you’ll have to consider when building your colony. Before this update, they would pay money upfront and you’d be good to go. Now, they have a satisfaction stat which will affect how much they pay you before returning home. While this might sound more of an annoyance on paper, it should make your Surviving Mars experience a little more engaging with some extra things to think about.

As these tourists are looking to be entertained on such an exciting journey, you’re going to need some new tools to do so. As such, this Surviving Mars update includes some fresh attractions to work with. These include the brand new RC Safari, the new hotel building for tourists to stay at, along with a low gravity amusement park to give your travelers a thrill on the go.

With all this new stuff to consider, this should be the perfect chance to jump back into Surviving Mars. Now that it’s more than just about surviving, perhaps you’ll have a few new tasks to take care of. If you’d like to see the rest of the changes, feel free to check the official Steam post. Overall though, are you excited for this update? Are you trying it now that it’s free on the Epic Games Store? Let us know in the comments below.

Surviving Mars is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.