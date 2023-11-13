The Apothecary Diaries Episode 7: Release Date & Time

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

Things may worsen once The Apothecary Diaries Episode 7 is released. Maomao and the rest of the Jade Palace ladies-in-waiting strolled around the Imperial Palace, waiting for the party to be over.

Related: The Apothecary Diaries Episode 1-3 Review

During their walk, they discuss the intricacies and questionable actions committed by members of the Royal Family. When the time for the meal arrived, Maomao and the other food testers began eating the dishes prepared for the Emperor and his high concubines. Sadly, one of the dishes was hiding a terrible secret. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of The Apothecary Diaries episode 7.

Beware of spoilers below for The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 7 Release Details

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 7 is set to be released this coming Saturday, November 18, 2023, at around 1:00 AM JST. A few hours after the episode has been broadcast through Japanese TV networks, it will be released online for fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:45 AM Friday, November 10 Mountain Time (MST) 11:45 AM Friday, November 10 Central Time (CT) 12:45 PM Friday, November 10 Eastern Time (EST) 01:45 PM Friday, November 10 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:45 PM Friday, November 10 British Summer Time (BST) 06:45 PM Friday, November 10 Central European Time (CEST) 07:45 PM Friday, November 10 Moscow (MSK) 08:45 PM Friday, November 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:15 PM Friday, November 10 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 00:45 AM Saturday, November 11 Philippines (PHT) 01:45 AM Saturday, November 11 Australian Central Time (ACST) 04:45 PM Saturday, November 11

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 7 Streaming Details

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

Fans who wish to enjoy The Apothecary Diaries Episode 7 as soon as it becomes available in their country can do so via Crunchyroll. The episode will be first released in Japanese with English Subtitles with the English Dub version will be released three weeks later.

Related: Is The Apothecary Diaries Manga Finished?

It is important to remind fans that Crunchyroll requires you to pay a small fee before granting you access to its content. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream all episodes of The Apothecary Diaries, as well as many other amazing anime.

Episode 6 Recap

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

The Palace Party began, with Maomao and her friends shivering from the cold air that blew through the garden. To take their minds off the cold, they took a peel behind the curtain to see the Emperor and his high concubines enjoying the show. One of Maomao friend’s pointed toward the dowager empress, who was holding her granddaughter Lingli.

Maomao noticed how young she looked, despite being the adoptive mother of the current Emperor. Her friend revealed that she was extremely young when the emperor took her as a concubine. While they talked a small verbal fight began between the ladies-in-waiting of the Jade and Crystal Palaces. Thankfully, the confrontation ended when Maomao intimidated their opponents.

Related: Do Maomao and Jinshi End Up Together in The Apothecary Diaries?

Shortly after, another dispute began, this time involving the ladies-in-waiting of the Virtuous (oldest) and Pure (youngest) Concubines. The long history of fighting between the two stemmed from the fact that they used to be daughter-in-law and mother-in-law. While Maomao assumed that the oldest of the two was the mother-in-law, her friends corrected her, telling her that it was the other way around.

Later that day, Maomao began receiving pins from various important members of the Royal Family, although she did not understand what they represented. When the time for the meal arrived, Maomao discovered that the soup was poisoned, alerting everyone. Jishin talked with her about possible culprits, but Maomao ignored him, preferring to talk with the Pure concubine.

Maomao noticed that the young woman was fed a fish that caused her an allergic reaction. She told her food taster to be more careful in the future, as this could have been deadly. Jishin noticed how stern Maomao was with the food tester and deduced that his friend believed the Pure Concubine to be the assassin’s target.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023