Is The Apothecary Diaries Manga Finished?

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

Maomao’s palace life in The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of the most successful anime of 2023. With amazing characters, genuinely interesting medical mysteries, and an awe-inspiring art style, it is no wonder that fans cannot get enough of the show.

Related: Do Maomao and Jinshi End Up Together in The Apothecary Diaries?

The anime adaptation has done great work adapting the manga, which has also become quite popular since the anime was first released. However, many fans wonder if the story of Maomao and Jishin has already come to an end. If you are wondering this yourself, keep reading to learn if The Apothecary Diaries has already been concluded.

Is The Apothecary Diaries Complete?

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

The Apothecary Diaries began as a light novel written by Natsu Hyuga in 2011. Since then, the story of Maomao living in the Imperial Palace has been constantly updated, with a brief hiatus between chapters. As of November 2023, the original light novel series has not been concluded, with volume 14 having been published in September of the same year.

Related: The Apothecary Diaries Episode 1-3 Review

The manga is a direct adaptation of the events that occur in the novel, which means that it has also not been concluded. The manga has a little over 60 chapters published, paling in comparison to the more than 200 that the light novel has. Unless the series gets discontinued, it is fair to assume that fans will have more The Apothecary Diaries content for years to come.

Will the Manga be Adapted?

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

The Apothecary Diaries’ anime adaptation may not be as popular as series like Jujutsu Kaisen or Attack on Titan, but it does have a large following. The anime has been one of the most successful during the Fall 2023 season.

It seems very likely that the animation studio behind the show will want to keep such a popular series on air as long as possible. There is a high chance that at least a second season of the anime will become available sometime in the future. Nonetheless, until an official announcement is made, this is simple speculation.

The Apothecary Diaries – Maomao’s Notebook

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

While many fans are aware of the existence of a manga adaptation of Hyuga’s work, what they probably do not know is that an alternate version exists. This manga, known commonly as Maomao’s Notebook, tells the same story as its counterpart. This version began publication a few months after the better-known Square Enix one.

Maomao’s Notebook is published by Shogakukan, another massive publishing house that is extremely popular in Japan. The main difference between these two versions is the drawings that depict the story. Square Enix’s manga is drawn by Nekokurage, while Shogakukan’s is illustrated by Minoji Kurata.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023