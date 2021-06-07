The Division Franchise Won’t Be at Ubisoft Forward E3 Presentation

The official Twitter account for The Division 2 confirmed today that The Division franchise will not be present at Ubisoft Forward, and in affect E3 in general. While this is certainly disappointing news for fans of the series eager to learn more about the upcoming updates for The Division 2 and the recently revealed The Division: Heartland title, the reasoning behind the omission makes sense.

The Division franchise will be skipping E3 due to ongoing development.

The Division 2 and The Division: Heartland will be skipping E3 and the Ubisoft Forward presentation, since both are deep in development. The Division 2 is slated to receive additional content later this year in the form of another major content patch, but the team at Massive aren’t quite ready to reveal what they’ve been preparing just yet.

The same can be said for The Division: Heartland, which entered early closed testing a few weeks ago. Not too much is known about the upcoming title, other than it’ll be a part of Ubisoft’s renewed push into free-to-play, and will function similarly to the first Division’s survival mode. Since the game is still being iterated on, Ubisoft and the Red Storm team probably don’t want to show-off Heartland just yet. Those interested in the closed tests for The Division: Heartland can still sign-up via the link here.

Agents, We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward. Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021

This isn’t the news fans wanted to hear, not with E3 and Ubisoft Forward just a few days away, but it’s probably for the best. Ubisoft themselves have garnered flack in the past for showing off “gameplay” that didn’t align with the final product. Perhaps the company has learned it’s best to not show off what’s in development until it’s ready to be shown off? Baseless speculation aside, we’ll learn more about The Division: Heartland and the upcoming The Division 2 update sometime later this year, and we’ll be sure to share the news here.

The Division 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Luna, and Stadia. The Division: Heartland is in early testing, and is not expected to release until either the end of 2021, or early 2022.