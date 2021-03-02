The Humble Choice Bundle for March 2021 is Now Available

It’s the start of a brand new month, which means it’s time for Humble Choice subscribers to score themselves a brand new bundle! This month though works a little bit differently. Instead of your classic reveals on a Friday, you’ll be scoring yourself some fresh games beginning on the first Tuesday from now on. I’m not entirely sure why the change is occurring, but 12 games even sooner isn’t something to complain about. Without further adieu though, here’s everything you can pick up by purchasing this month’s Humble Choice bundle!

Humble Choice February 2021 Games

Control

XCOM: Chimera Squad

ELEX

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Hotshot Racing

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

Kingdom Two Crowns

Wildfire

Cyber Hook

Pesterquest

Boreal Blade

Ageless

This month actually offers an incredibly solid lineup of titles, with some great big-budget titles and worthwhile indie games to boot. If I may make a few suggestions, Remedy Entertainment’s Control is something of a spectacle gameplay-wise. Being able to tear pieces of the environment apart and use them as weapons has never been more fun. Though you should really take a look at some of these indies. Hotshot Racing and Cyber Hook are both pretty solid for their respective genres, while Wildfire and Ageless have received praise from critics and fans alike. Realistically though, like any Humble Choice bundle, you can’t go wrong with many choices on offer.

If the bundle sounds like it’s right up your alley, you can subscribe on the official Humble Choice page. What games will you be playing first? Anything you hope to see included in next month’s bundle? Let us know in the comments below.