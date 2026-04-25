‘Not representative of my usual conduct’: Kash Patel’s buried 2005 letter just crawled back out, and it’s everything his critics needed

A 2005 letter, first reported by The Intercept, has surfaced, revealing two past run-ins FBI Director Kash Patel had with the law, both related to alcohol. The incidents happened when Patel was a teenager and later a law student, and they are now drawing attention, given the scrutiny he currently faces in his role.

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According to the letter, Patel was arrested for public intoxication while he was a junior at the University of Richmond. He was under the legal drinking age at the time, making the incident more serious, and he ultimately paid a fine to resolve the offense. The arrest is one of several details outlined in the letter as part of a broader effort to scrutinize his past conduct.

The second arrest happened in New York City while Patel was studying at Pace University School of Law. He and his friends were walking home after a night of drinking and were stopped by police while attempting to urinate in public. Patel admitted to the incident, saying it was “a gross deviation from appropriate conduct,” but added that it was “not representative of my usual conduct of behavior.”

Patel’s old arrests come at a bad time as his lawsuit against The Atlantic looks increasingly shaky

These revelations are especially notable because Patel is currently suing The Atlantic over a report that detailed alleged excessive drinking and erratic behavior during his time as FBI director. Patel has denied the reporting, but multiple sources, including people within the government, have backed up the claims. The Atlantic’s Sarah Fitzpatrick spoke with several individuals who said they viewed his behavior as a national security vulnerability.

“I think one of the things that has been most gratifying, after immediately after the story published was, I have been inundated by additional sourcing going up to the highest levels of the government, thanking us for doing the work, providing additional corroborating information,” Fitzpatrick said, according to The New Republic.

BREAKING: The Intercept reports Kash Patel disclosed two past alcohol-related arrests.



One for public intoxication and one for public urination, according to documents tied to his Florida Bar application.



The report comes as Patel denies recent drinking allegations and pursues… pic.twitter.com/dXTePz5Eih — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2026

Patel’s typo-riddled $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic is now looking weaker with this new information coming to light. The letter directly contradicts his efforts to distance himself from allegations about his drinking habits, since he used almost the same kind of language back in 2005 to explain away similar behavior.

The Atlantic’s reporting has been widely supported, and the sources who spoke with Fitzpatrick included people who believed Patel’s actions went beyond personal matters and posed a broader security concern. The fact that Patel has not been able to quiet his critics speaks to how seriously these allegations are being taken.

The FBI director’s role carries significant responsibility, not just in enforcing the law, but also in maintaining a high standard of personal conduct. Patel had already been facing serious allegations of alcohol abuse before this letter surfaced, and questions about whether he meets the standard required for his role are now being raised more loudly.

The surfacing of this letter is a serious blow to Patel’s credibility at a time when he is already fighting to protect his reputation. Whether or not his past arrests reflect on his current fitness for the role, they have given his critics exactly the kind of ammunition they needed to keep the conversation going.

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