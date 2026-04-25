Trader Joe’s customers say their morning coffee had half the caffeine it should, and the lawsuit explains why they feel completely deceived

Trader Joe’s is facing a class-action lawsuit from customers who allege the retailer deceptively advertised its French Roast Low Acid whole bean coffee. Filed in California on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the suit claims consumers were led to believe the product contained a standard amount of caffeine when independent testing showed it contained roughly half the amount found in a regular blend. Four plaintiffs who purchased the coffee at Trader Joe’s stores across the country are seeking damages and want the retailer to stop marketing the product in what they describe as a misleading way.

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The legal filing states that caffeine content is a direct factor in purchasing decisions, arguing that a product with reduced caffeine simply does not serve the same needs as a fully caffeinated blend. Testing cited in the suit found the Low Acid coffee contains just 51% of the caffeine in Trader Joe’s Dark French Roast and 45% of the caffeine in its House Blend. The plaintiffs also argue that had they known they were buying a half-caff product, they would have expected to pay less for it.

The core of the argument rests on industry labeling standards, as detailed by CBS News. Attorneys for the plaintiffs contend that it is standard practice to indicate reduced caffeine on packaging only when a specific process has been used to alter the levels the same reason “decaf” and “half-caff” products carry explicit labels, while standard coffee does not. Because the French Roast Low Acid blend carried no such indicator, the plaintiffs say they were misled into buying a product they believed to be fully caffeinated. Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Caffeine labeling sits in a surprisingly murky regulatory space

The lawsuit arrives amid a broader pattern of consumer frustration over product transparency. Starbucks faced its own coffee billing dispute with a customer who was charged over $4,000 in error at a Tulsa drive-thru, a case that took months to resolve. The FDA does not require caffeine to appear on a label as a standalone figure unless it is added as a discrete ingredient, meaning naturally occurring caffeine from coffee beans can go undisclosed in terms of exact quantity.

Several coffee drinkers from around the country have file a lawsuit against grocery giant Trader Joe’s, alleging their store-branded “French Roast Low Acid” Whole Bean Coffee has significantly less caffeine than customers are led to believe. https://t.co/GhLSd1ff9i — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2026

Experts generally consider 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, roughly two to three 12-ounce cups of standard brewed coffee, to be an amount not typically associated with negative effects for most healthy adults. Individual sensitivity varies, and factors such as medications or underlying health conditions can significantly affect how a person responds. Even decaf coffee typically contains between 2 to 15 milligrams of caffeine per 8-ounce cup, meaning it is rarely fully caffeine-free.

Caffeine also appears in products beyond coffee and tea, including energy bars, protein bars, chewing gum, and certain over-the-counter medications. Companies are required to list caffeine on ingredient labels only when it is added as a standalone ingredient, not when it occurs naturally within another component. The Trader Joe’s case raises the question of whether that standard is sufficient for consumers making purchasing decisions based on expected stimulant content. Nestlé raised related product integrity concerns just weeks ago amid a large-scale KitKat cargo theft, warning that unverified goods entering unofficial sales channels could undermine consumer trust in branded products.

Plaintiffs are seeking damages and want the court to require Trader Joe’s to stop selling the French Roast Low Acid coffee through misleading marketing.

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