The Humble Choice June 2021 Bundle is Now Available

It’s early on in June (the first Tuesday, conveniently enough) which means it’s time for Humble Choice to get a refresh! Last month was quite the heavy hitter, sending games like Metro Exodus and Darksiders Genesis our way. They, along with the other titles, were some of the best of their genre and weren’t to be missed, so I hope you tried a few in May. For the month of June, Humble Choice is bring a lot of attention to a few personal favorite indie titles, with some triple A thrown in as well. Without further adieu, here are your Humble Choice games for the month of June!

Humble Choice June 2021 Games

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition

Secret Neighbor

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Worms Rumble + Legends Pack DLC

Going Under

Panzer Paladin

Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star

Desolate

Ikenfell

Paw Paw Paw

Effie

Disjunction

For those curious, this month’s bundle looks to celebrate Pride Month by supporting the It Gets Better Project, which seeks to empower LGBTQ+ youth around the world. 5% of your bundle price will go to the charity, making this even more worthwhile!

As for the games themselves, Civilization VI should prove to be plenty of fun as, having tried it myself, it does plenty of Civilization’s core mechanics quite well. Beyond that though is a host of awesome indies, with my personal favorites being Going Under and Disjunction. Both are great in the respective genres and saw me playing them for hours, including the pleasure of reviewing one of them. Keep in mind that as I say this though, you should give the other titles a look as well. Depending on what you’re into, you may just find something great!

Will you be picking up the Humble Choice June 2021 bundle? What do you hope to see in July’s bundle? Let me know in the comments below!