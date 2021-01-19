The Medium Details Gameplay Mechanics in Latest Trailer

The Medium has been on fire recently when it comes to showcasing its spooky, tense gameplay. That’s not to mention its beauty thanks to its partnership with NVIDIA. If you’ve been enjoying the videos so far, I have some good news for you. Today, Bloober Team has released a new trailer for The Medium, titled “What Does a Medium Do?” You can check out the fresh trailer below.

The Medium’s latest trailer looks into some of the supernatural abilities you’ll use to communicate with both living and dead beings. The main character of Maryanne has much more finely tuned senses compared to that of regular humans. This is applicable to both the real world and the realm beyond which she can travel to wherever she’d like. These can help not only with discovering new clues but also for finding things hidden behind various objects or pieces of furniture. To go with that, she can examine objects that may have emotional meaning, letting her explore moments of people’s pasts and getting more for her to work with.

Specifically, while Maryanne is in the other world, she can find specific fragments of people’s souls and put them together. This allows her to get a more in-depth glimpse of a person’s past, seeing exactly what they were doing at that moment. Her last ability though, and perhaps the most horrific of them all, is Maryanne’s ability to communicate with souls that are in the other dimension. This is one of her strongest tools, giving her the most to work with when it comes to solving various puzzles. The horrors of this hotel are ones to be feared, but you have the power to help those around you find peace.

As much as that’s a lot of information to work with, it isn’t all The Medium has to offer today. To go along with the video, we now have the official system requirements for PC versions. You can find those below:

The Medium Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: i5-6600/Ryzen 5 2500X

Memory: 8GB

GPU: GTX 1060 6GB/Radeon R9 390X 4GB

Storage: 55GB

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: i5-9600/Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16GB

GPU: GTX 1660 Ti/Radeon RX Vega 56

GPU (4K): RTX 2070/RX 5700 XT

Storage: 55GB

What are your thoughts on The Medium’s latest trailer? Are you excited to explore the other dimension? Let us know in the comments below!