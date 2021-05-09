The Sims 4 Announces Sim Summer Line-Up Event

The Sims 4 team has formally announced its “Sim Summer” event lineup for the game. The event will showcase a new Game Pack and new Kit that was previously teased during the Inside Maxis stream in late April.

The Microsoft Store has previously leaked the upcoming kit: The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit. Although the product page was quickly removed, it listed the official description, logo, and three images from the upcoming kit.

Several months have passed since the last Game Pack release. The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu was the last Game Pack that launched on September 8, 2020. The Star Wars-themed pack was a total surprise to many, and its announcement was controversial. Since its release, the company hasn’t released more Star Wars-themed content.

Hey @Xbox, check ya' texts 📱!

We totally get it, we're excited too! This summer is going to be 🔥 & we can't wait to share our summer line-up on May 17th☀️😎 — The Sims (@TheSims) May 7, 2021

The Sim Summer event announcement was made in a social media post with dual meaning. The first part of the news refers to The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit leak on the official Microsoft Store. The Xbox account jokingly replied about the issue.

The second half of the announcement is more cryptic. The Sims team is excited about the news to come and plans to share it with fans on May 17, one day before the Microsoft Store announced the release of The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit.

The Sim Gurus teased the Game Pack within the past few weeks. The Sims account asked players which neighborhood they would spend their weekend in, to which the Gurus replied with “Redacted” information.

While the news is out about The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit, most know what general content to expect with the upcoming Game Pack. There will likely be a new neighborhood to explore, new animations, additional Create-a-Sim content, plus many Build/Buy items. All will be revealed on May 17.

The Sims 4 is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.