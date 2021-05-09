Game News

The Sims 4 Announces Sim Summer Line-Up Event

One of the announcements was leaked by the Microsoft Store

May 9th, 2021 by Lisa Nguyen

the-sims-4-island-living

The Sims 4 team has formally announced its “Sim Summer” event lineup for the game. The event will showcase a new Game Pack and new Kit that was previously teased during the Inside Maxis stream in late April.

The Microsoft Store has previously leaked the upcoming kit: The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit. Although the product page was quickly removed, it listed the official description, logo, and three images from the upcoming kit.

Several months have passed since the last Game Pack release. The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu was the last Game Pack that launched on September 8, 2020. The Star Wars-themed pack was a total surprise to many, and its announcement was controversial. Since its release, the company hasn’t released more Star Wars-themed content.

The Sim Summer event announcement was made in a social media post with dual meaning. The first part of the news refers to The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit leak on the official Microsoft Store. The Xbox account jokingly replied about the issue.

The second half of the announcement is more cryptic. The Sims team is excited about the news to come and plans to share it with fans on May 17, one day before the Microsoft Store announced the release of The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit.

The Sim Gurus teased the Game Pack within the past few weeks. The Sims account asked players which neighborhood they would spend their weekend in, to which the Gurus replied with “Redacted” information.

While the news is out about The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit, most know what general content to expect with the upcoming Game Pack. There will likely be a new neighborhood to explore, new animations, additional Create-a-Sim content, plus many Build/Buy items. All will be revealed on May 17.

The Sims 4 is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (May 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (May 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy