The Wonderful 101: Remastered had itself quite a successful Kickstarter campaign, but recent world events have put a damper on the celebrations. In a post shared with only backers today (you need to have supported the campaign to see it), Platinum Games confirmed that physical copies of the game will be delayed, for both retail and backers.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will now drop June 30th in the US, July 3rd in the EU.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Platinum announced there will be delays in preparing the physical edition of The Wonderful 101: Remastered for both the US and the EU. Backers will have to wait a bit longer than planned to get their hands physically on the game, as Platinum confirmed those who requested a physical copy of the game may receive theirs after the new release date.

There was some good news in the announcement upset backers could at least find solace in; “We know this is incredibly frustrating, and as a token of our apology for this, we will be providing all physical version backers with a Steam download code for The Wonderful 101: Remastered, so that they can play the game at the same time as backers who purchased the digital version.”

The post confirmed that all digital codes will go out to those who backed the game at the appropriate pledge tiers starting May 7th, so backers will still be able to play the game as originally scheduled. Not everyone may own a PC capable of running the game, and why they can’t provide a digital code for backer’s platform of choice was not mentioned, but it’s at least something to make up for the delay. What’s happening in the world is outside Platinum’s control, but it’s heartening to see them try and make the best out of a bad situation.