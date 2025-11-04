This beloved Hobby Lobby item just sold out nationwide, and TikTokers are frantically searching every store to find one

A simple beige ceramic pot from Hobby Lobby has become the hottest holiday item this season. The vase costs $27.99 and is now sold out on the store’s website. People are having a hard time finding it in physical stores too.

TikTok users made the pot famous by posting videos of their Christmas decorations. Most people put a small Christmas tree inside the pot and wrap a black or red ribbon around it. The final look is clean and fancy, which is why so many people want to copy it.

According to Daily Dot, this beloved Hobby Hobby item just sold out nationwide, and TikTokers are frantically searching every store to find one. Videos show shoppers walking through entire stores trying to find the pot but leaving with nothing. What used to be a simple shopping trip has turned into a serious hunt.

Some people managed to grab one

Even though the pot is hard to find, a few lucky shoppers have gotten their hands on one. People who found it are posting about their success online and sharing tips on how they decorated theirs, much like how TikTokers have shared other shopping tricks.

One person wrote about buying the pot before it got popular. “That’s wild! I bought this same vase about a month ago in hobby lobby right before it became viral! Had no idea this was viral now! I liked it and just decided to buy it.” This shows the pot was available for a while before TikTok made everyone want it.

But many shoppers are not having any luck. One frustrated person wrote, “Why is it that I constantly get on the ones that never find the item they’re looking for? Why.” This feeling is common among people who have checked several stores without finding anything.

Some helpful shoppers are giving advice to others. One person pointed out, “They will literally order to the store for you.” This store ordering option might help people who keep striking out when they visit in person. It’s one of those helpful shopping tips that have been making the rounds lately.

The viral trend does not seem to be dying down as Christmas gets closer. TikTok’s power combined with low stock has created a buying rush. While some people are celebrating their finds, many others are still searching empty shelves hoping to get lucky.

