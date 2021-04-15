Three More Titles are Free on the Epic Games Store this Week

It’s Thursday once again, and you all know what that means. The Epic Games Store has refreshed its set of weekly free titles to pick up and play. Hopefully, you were able to score 3 out of 10: Season Two last week and experience all the hilarity a low-quality games studio has to offer. It’s a genuinely appealing series, and one I even plan to check out myself when I have the time. This week though is offering quite the doozy, with three titles available for free, all of which center around the idea of adventure. Starting today and ending next week, you can pick up Deponia: The Complete Journey, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of Earth, and The First Tree all completely free. Next week will offer up two more titles, in the form of Hand of Fate 2 and Alien: Isolation.

For starters, Deponia: The Complete Journey offers up a bit of a rough story, featuring a man named Rufus being stuck on the trash-planet of Deponia. On one of his many attempts to escape this less than ideal place, he meets Goal, a beautiful woman who he quickly falls head over heels for. After accidentally having her fall to his home below, he must work to get her back to her ship and impersonate her sleazy, similarly looking fiance Cleatus if he is to score a chance with her. This hilarious adventure should bring many laughs, all of which are more than worth the non-existent price of admission.

On the other hand, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of Earth brings a much darker tale. Taking place in 12th century England, a small town looks to build a citadel in the midst of serious poverty and wealth. Despite all of their lives and hardships, the townspeople must work together to make their dream a reality. The title promises a lot off the get-go and should prove more than worthwhile for adventure game fans.

Our last Epic Games Store title is The First Tree, a simple indie adventure following two parallel stories. On one hand, you have a fox on the hunt for her missing family. And on the other, you have a son trying to reconnect with his estranged father in Alaska. This rather short story may not seem like much, but it’s incredibly intriguing with the promise of “an ending you won’t soon forget.” All things considered, I may just check out this title for myself.

