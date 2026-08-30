A July 1, 2026 financial disclosure for President Donald Trump lists a Boeing stock purchase dated June 18, 2026, reports Snopes. The form indicates the purchase fell between $250,001 and $500,000. The entry appears on page 8 as item 206 and names the seller as “BOEING PANY.”

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The Department of Defense announced an $880 million contract with The Boeing Company on that same date. The contracts page for June 18, 2026, states that The Boeing Co. of St. Louis, Missouri, received an $880,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award. The page says the contract provides for the procurement, modernization, and sustainment of P-8A Poseidon aircrew and maintenance training systems.

That announcement also states the work includes development, integration, testing, delivery, and installation of new training devices and upgrades to existing trainers, as well as associated hardware, software, spares, and support services. The page says the award supports Navy fleet readiness and evolving aircraft configurations, mission systems, and training requirements. The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime patrol aircraft.

White House says independent managers make every buy and sell decision

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle stated in an emailed statement that President Trump’s stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions. Ingle said, “All holdings are maintained in discretionary accounts and invested through computer-based model portfolios that automatically replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”

Ingle also said, “Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold.” He added, “All investment decisions are made entirely by independent managers.”

June 18, 2026: Trump buys up to $500k in Boeing stock



That same day: Boeing receives an $880 million contract from the U.S. Navy pic.twitter.com/wge06940ID — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 24, 2026

Posts about the matching dates circulated on X, Facebook, and Threads in summer 2026. Some of those posts stated that Trump bought “$500,000 of Boeing stock.” The financial disclosure form does not list an exact dollar amount for the June 18 purchase.

Historical data for Boeing’s stock price indicates that the shares dropped in the days after June 18, 2026. The U.S. government routinely awards Boeing billions of dollars in contracts. Boeing’s long history with the U.S. government includes contracts for various aircraft, though its relationship with the military has faced scrutiny, as when a pilot spent 17 years flying Boeing jets across the globe before a routine audit revealed his entire career was based on a lie.

Trump’s financial disclosures indicate that he has invested millions of dollars in Boeing and other companies that hold major contractual relationships with the government. Ethics experts have criticized those holdings over conflict-of-interest concerns. Trump’s financial disclosures show complex income streams, as he reportedly earned $635 million from a group called Celebration Coins in 2025 despite its lack of online presence.

The Office of Government Ethics provides a searchable database of financial disclosures for public officials. A search of that database returned four Trump disclosures published before June and the July 1, 2026 filing titled “278 Transaction,” which includes the June 18 Boeing purchase.

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 prohibits insider trading, or buying and selling stocks or other securities on nonpublic information. In practice, prosecutors must prove intent.

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