Trump goes full Green Lantern in a White House video that is in love with using AI

President Donald Trump has officially entered his superhero era, courtesy of an AI-generated White House video that turns him into Green Lantern. It even has him using a magical ring to build a border wall.

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Per AtlantaBlackStar, The bizarre clip was posted by the official White House account. It shows Trump raising a glowing green ring before using its fictional powers to stop a group of people and construct a wall. It then cuts to an industrial scene labeled “American Manufacturing,” with military aircraft appearing overhead.

The post even borrows directly from Green Lantern’s famous oath, declaring that “no evil shall escape my sight” before ending with “Green Lantern’s light.” The result is less presidential address and more superhero trailer generated after someone discovered the AI button.

The White House is really leaning into AI

The Green Lantern video was not an isolated bit of digital weirdness. Trump also shared AI-generated images showing himself surrounded by humanoid robots, including one carrying the message “THEY WILL DREAM OF US FOREVER,” while another showed him seated in a futuristic command center with “GIVE THEM NIGHTMARES” written across it.

In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power… Green Lantern's light! pic.twitter.com/mXWr0zeyLC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2026

That makes the Green Lantern clip part of a much larger pattern in the administration’s online messaging. The White House has previously used AI and pop-culture imagery to portray Trump as Superman and a Jedi, while the administration has also used superhero imagery in posts about immigration.

The latest video nevertheless drew particular attention because it came directly from an official White House account rather than a supporter or meme page. People who saw the clip expressed disbelief that the government account had posted something that looked so much like fan-made or meme internet content.

There is also a very literal Green Lantern connection behind the timing. HBO Max’s Lanterns, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, has recently brought the DC character back into the spotlight. For now, the White House has made its choice clear: if presidential messaging is going to look like a superhero movie, apparently Trump gets the ring.

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