Trump told Republicans he’d be with them ‘100%.’ Some are trying to get away from him

Donald Trump told roughly two dozen politically vulnerable House Republicans that he would campaign for them “100% all the way until November” during a recent dinner at the White House. The president also said he planned to travel to 35 key districts to help Republicans win their races, according to Inquirer.

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The promise puts Trump at the center of a difficult situation for Republicans trying to hold onto their congressional majorities. They need the president’s political operation and his supporters. But some lawmakers are also trying to distance themselves from Trump as his approval ratings remain low.

That tension is becoming more obvious as the November midterms approach. Trump is preparing to headline a Republican convention in Dallas. Meanwhile, some Republicans are choosing to spend the same period campaigning in their own districts instead.

Some Republicans are trying to remind voters they’re not Trump

Several Republican lawmakers have taken steps to emphasize their independence from the president. The New York Times reported that some candidates have removed photos of Trump or references to his endorsements from their campaign websites, even though those endorsements helped them during their primary campaigns.

"I will be with you 100% all the way to November," Trump told the crowd, which included Republican lawmakers such as Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Tom Barrett of Michigan, who represent some of the most competitive districts.#GetOutAndVoteEnMasse



Trump Vows to Hit… — Elena (@helen44767171) September 3, 2026

New York Rep. Mike Lawler has taken a different approach. His campaign recently ran a digital advertisement featuring Trump calling him a “pain in the a**” after Lawler supported repealing the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction.

Michigan Rep. Tom Barrett has similarly highlighted votes in which he broke with Trump, including votes to limit the president’s war powers in Iran. Trump nevertheless held a rally in Barrett’s district in July and brought him onstage, where Barrett said he was “doing a good job.”

The Inquirer reports that Republicans are concerned about Trump’s popularity with voters. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, who is not seeking reelection, described Trump’s numbers as a “ball and chain” for Republican candidates and pointed to issues including tariffs, the war in Iran and Trump’s treatment of U.S. allies as potential problems.

At the same time, Republicans still have a strong reason to keep Trump involved. His political operation controls a large amount of money, and his supporters remain an important part of the party’s electoral coalition.

For now, Trump appears determined to campaign on his own terms. And the Republicans who need his help will have to figure out how much of that spotlight they want following them into November.

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