A therapist who posts on TikTok as Jil (@ljtherapy) shared silent black-and-white night-vision security footage of a horse in a fenced pen. On-screen text in the video read, “Umm… did I just discover ghosts are real? Because is that, or is that not, a little girl in a dress petting my horse at 11pm last night…” She captioned the post, “Not therapy ralated but this was a wild find when looking through my cameras from last night.”

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The clip showed a light-colored horse standing with its back to the camera and looking toward the right side of the frame. Metal fencing and a roof structure appeared in the enclosure, with trees visible in the dark background. The footage showed movement that seemed like a little girl in a dress slowly petting the horse. The video, which she presented as a possible paranormal discovery, has 6.3 million views, 622,300 likes, and more than 9,600 comments.

In a follow-up TikTok video, she identified the horse as Kirby and said he is 36 years old. She stated she does not know if the figure was a ghost or a real person and added that she does not even know if she believes in ghosts, but that it is pretty hard to see the footage and not think certain things.

Follow-up video explains the motion cameras, the stall, and checks with neighbors

She said she had been reviewing the stall cameras because she felt Kirby had not been laying down at night. She showed the camera in the stall and said she has another one on the opposite side. She explained that the cameras do not record continuously. They detect motion and then record 20 seconds at a time, so the first clip is the entire video available.

She said other stalls also have cameras. She and others went back through the footage and found no recording of anybody walking into the barn. She stated that was the only motion detected that night. Security cameras can capture unexpected phenomena, such as when a Kentucky doorbell camera caught what looked like a mountain lion near the county fairgrounds.

Viewers had pointed to a shape some thought was a man sitting or a woman in pioneer clothes. She said that was not another person. She identified it as a hose hanging in the stall. She pointed to buckets, Rubbermaid containers, and other items in the stall in front of Kirby and said her guess is that what appeared behind the figure was stall equipment rather than more people.

As for the figure that looked like a little girl in a dress, she said there was definitely somebody there. Some viewers asked whether it could have been a missing or runaway child. She said yes, to some extent, but described the setting as an arena that sits high up in the middle of nowhere and backs onto a small, tight-knit neighborhood run by an HOA.

@ljtherapy More context than an update… But hopefully this touches on most of your questions! Please feel free to fast forward through all of my yapping. Can you tell I talk for a living?😅 #paranormal#spookyseason#horseghost#therapistsontiktok ♬ original sound – ljtherapy

She said they reached out to all the neighbors who have kids, showed them the video, and asked if it was any of their children. She said all of them said no. She added that anyone would have had to hike a pretty hard hill to reach the spot at 11 p.m. on a Monday, which she noted was a school night, and that it just does not make sense to her.

She said she has zero idea whether anyone has died on the property or what the land looked like hundreds of years ago. She said she thinks the property has been there for a little while at least. She also addressed comments about Kirby’s bright pink fly boots, which some viewers thought looked like Barbie high heels. She said he is just a fancy boy in those boots and that they are not high heels.

She thanked people who had followed the posts and said she is not a TikToker. She added that she may post some therapy videos about once every two months because that is all she has the capacity for and that those videos are just for fun. She invited remaining questions in the comments.

Some viewers offered other explanations for the first clip. One commenter suggested the figure might be a living girl who was dreaming. They wrote, “maybe it’s a girl who is alive but she’s dreaming.” Another rejected the ghost idea and wrote, “No babes that’s not a ghost, that’s the AI video you made.”

A commenter pointed to the horse’s behavior and wrote, “Horse isn’t scared, I wouldn’t be scared.” Another objected to jumping to a ghost explanation and wrote, “I love how you assume it’s a ghost instead of an actual living child…not.”

One commenter treated the figure as a friendly presence and wrote, “That’s a good spirit. If you notice the horse didn’t move or get spooked. I would recommend putting a brush nearby. Also maybe a doll. That’s a little girl who misses her horse.” Such unexplained sightings on security footage have been reported elsewhere, like when a Florida fisherman’s camera caught a woman standing alone and still waist deep in a lake.

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