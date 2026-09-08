Trump’s viral clip of King Charles has the palace furious, but the full video reveals a much different exchange

Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video appearing to portray King Charles as indifferent after an Asda worker collapsed in front of him. There’s just one problem: the viral clip leaves out the part where Charles actually tried to help.

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Per AOL, the footage was posted to Trump’s Truth Social account as part of a montage contrasting other political figures with the president. It was presented as “the side of Trump the media doesn’t show you,” with Trump shown greeting troops, police officers and veterans.

The Charles segment comes from a visit to an Asda distribution centre in Bristol, when he was still the Prince of Wales. The edited version shows a worker collapsing before cutting to Charles walking away, creating the impression that the future king simply left the man on the floor.

The full video changes the story

The original footage tells a considerably different story. As the worker began to fall, Charles put out his arm and tried to catch him before he hit the ground. Charles then remained nearby while the man received medical attention, only moving away after his security detail reassured him that the worker was okay. The man recovered quickly and was later able to continue his conversation with Charles.

Trump shares doctored video falsely suggesting King Charles ignored fainting worker during visit to ASDA centre six years agohttps://t.co/9Gc49QqNyR — LBC (@LBC) September 8, 2026

The same video montage also takes aim at French President Emmanuel Macron and former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. It uses selectively chosen footage to portray them in an unflattering light.

The Charles clip is particularly striking because Trump has recently spoken warmly about the monarch. Trump described him as a “great, great guy” and previously praising him as a “fantastic” man despite the previous exchange of humorous jabs. That makes the sudden appearance of Charles in a video portraying world leaders as uncaring all the more unusual.

What remains unclear is what Trump intended viewers to take from the Charles footage specifically, or whether he was aware that the original video showed the king trying to assist the worker. What we do know from the full recording is that the viral edit leaves out the most important part of the encounter.

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