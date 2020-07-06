Today in a post over on their official website, Ubisoft detailed what to expect from their upcoming Ubisoft Forward event, which will feature updates for games both old and new. As an added bonus, fans who log in to their Uplay accounts before the end of the main show will earn themselves a free game on PC.

Ubisoft Forward premiers July 12, and fans can grab Watch Dogs 2 for free on PC.

While we’ve known the date for some time now Ubisoft revealed the more granular details today. The pre-show for Ubisoft Forward will kick off at 10:30 am PDT, featuring a live playthrough of Trackmania, followed by news, interviews, and content reveals for existing titles. Fans who log into their Uplay account anytime between the end of the Trackmania playthrough and the finale of the main show can unlock Watch Dogs 2 for free on PC.

The main event will kick off at 12:00 am PDT, and the line-up includes Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape, and few surprises Ubisoft is keeping close to their chest. While the main show will undoubtedly show off more gameplay for each, there will be an extensive post-show, “featuring a deep-dive walkthough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a Hyper Scape show match.” The recently leaked gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is likely what’s going to be shown off here, so if you didn’t manage to watch it before Ubisoft wiped it from the web you’ll be able to see it for yourself after the show.

The broadcast can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer (it’s not entirely dead yet), and social media, though you can catch it on the official Ubisoft Forward page as well. The stream will include subtitles for multiple languages, and over on the official page it will include American Sign Language. Check out the line-up trailer below if you’d like a taste of what’s to come.